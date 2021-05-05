Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kadmon also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KDMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 108,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $647.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 1,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in Kadmon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

