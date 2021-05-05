Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter.

MERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 431,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

