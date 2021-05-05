Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.26.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $5.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,831. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -236.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.67.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

