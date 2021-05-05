Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

