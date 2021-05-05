Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.80 Million

Brokerages expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to announce sales of $12.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.83 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $124.82 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

