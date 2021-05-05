Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.22 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 424%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $202.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 947,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,246. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

