Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post $118.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $179.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $590.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.60 million to $648.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.66 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $731.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MESA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,332.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

