Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

TKR opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The Timken has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,533 shares of company stock worth $9,544,660. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Timken by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

