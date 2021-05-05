Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Sell

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $514.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

