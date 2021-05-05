Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.