Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Hold

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MKTAY opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

