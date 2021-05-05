Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Sell

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,125,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 427,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 143,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 101,968 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.