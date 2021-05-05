Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Hold

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

