Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of U.S. Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

