Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Hold

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 58,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,387. The firm has a market cap of $526.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.