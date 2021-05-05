Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

