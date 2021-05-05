Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NPTN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

