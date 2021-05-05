Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $5.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 89.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

