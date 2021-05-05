Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

