Zacks Investment Research Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.53. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,724. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 33,662 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,684,446.48. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,256 shares of company stock worth $12,100,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

