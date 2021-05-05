Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to “Hold”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $98.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.