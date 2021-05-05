Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $460.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

