Zcoin (XZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.42 or 0.05735935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,267.04 or 0.02198717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.28 or 0.00606103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00157586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00696926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.59 or 0.00707304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.07 or 0.00480811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

