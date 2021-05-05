ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $3,775.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00075321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00335076 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003511 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.