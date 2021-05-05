Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. 15,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

