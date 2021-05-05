Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Trading Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as low as $113.44 and last traded at $113.60. 26,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 744,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.80.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

