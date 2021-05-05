Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.600-8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.60-$8.00 EPS.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $172.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

