Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.46.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $173.22. 11,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

