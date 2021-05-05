Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.46.
Shares of ZBH traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $173.22. 11,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.