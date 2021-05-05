Zogenix (ZGNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

