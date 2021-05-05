ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,064,041 shares of company stock valued at $164,175,448.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

