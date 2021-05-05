Zynex, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

