$0.08 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. Rayonier has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

