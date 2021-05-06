-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock valued at $31,086,760. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.98. 481,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,501. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.50.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

