-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). SRAX reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAX shares. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRAX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

