-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.39). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,400. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,889 shares of company stock worth $17,528,000 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

