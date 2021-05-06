-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,734. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

