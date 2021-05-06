-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,973. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SM Energy by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,366,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

