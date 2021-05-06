$0.22 EPS Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

