$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,224. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

