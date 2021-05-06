-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 35,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

