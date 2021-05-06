$0.31 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 207,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,985. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

