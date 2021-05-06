$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.24 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.