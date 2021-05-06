-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.46). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

