$0.48 EPS Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.53. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -158.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

