$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. 712,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.92. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 32.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

