$0.82 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.