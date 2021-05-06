$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,483. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

