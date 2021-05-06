$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,344. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.58.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

