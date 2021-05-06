-$1.21 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.21) and the highest is ($1.20). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $15,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

