$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Sealed Air has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $57.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.